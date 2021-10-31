Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in October

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KOYJF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.