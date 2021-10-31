Kebab Token (KEBAB) Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Kebab Token has a total market capitalization of $21,647.95 and $22.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,024.09 or 1.00070189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.46 or 0.06956987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

