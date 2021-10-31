KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDIY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. KDDI has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

