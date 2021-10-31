KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

KBR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 1,219,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,536. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of KBR by 6.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

