KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

