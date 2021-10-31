KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
