Kattana Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Kattana has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $173,046.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00007013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00068503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00100002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.40 or 1.00301878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.69 or 0.07026896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars.

