Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KPCPY opened at $16.75 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.3823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

