Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Sells $22,579.20 in Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore sold 12,544 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $22,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.51. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

