Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

