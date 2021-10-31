Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.