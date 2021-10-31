JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $192.41 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $192.41 million and $388.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00104634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,488.73 or 0.99896700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.48 or 0.06938705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022854 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

