Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JUVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.