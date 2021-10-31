JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $49.98. 35,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period.

