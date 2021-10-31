JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $2.67 Million Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 231,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $4,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ATY opened at $6.40 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.78 million and a PE ratio of 45.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATY shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

AcuityAds Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.