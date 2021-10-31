JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 520,803 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 115.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

