JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,553 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $41.83 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.14 million, a PE ratio of 181.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

