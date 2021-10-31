JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,300” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,524.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,421.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The firm has a market cap of £130.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

