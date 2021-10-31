JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,330 Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Thursday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 985.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

