JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

