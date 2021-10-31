JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,836 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.