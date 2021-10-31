JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $192.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.

COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

