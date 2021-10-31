JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Team were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Team by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Team by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Team by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.