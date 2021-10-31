JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 253,841 Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 253,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SFTW opened at $9.83 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

