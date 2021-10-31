JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price target on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CLN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 target price on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Clariant has a twelve month low of CHF 18.27 and a twelve month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

