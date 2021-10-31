JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

EPA STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

