JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.39 ($14.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.47. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €12.34 ($14.52). The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion and a PE ratio of -177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

