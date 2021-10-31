Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Johnson & Johnson worth $802,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.