Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 535,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.