John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $99,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

