Jobchain Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $2,834.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00224981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,004,848,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

