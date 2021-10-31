Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Persimmon Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Persimmon in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

