Jefferies Financial Group Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

