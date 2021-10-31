Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

