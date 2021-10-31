Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.