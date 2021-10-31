Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after buying an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

