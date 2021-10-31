Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 28,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,472. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

