Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 28,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,472. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.40.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Japan Tobacco
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
