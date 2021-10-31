Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NIPOF stock remained flat at $$607.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.80 and a 200-day moving average of $564.32. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $607.00 and a 12-month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

