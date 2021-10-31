James C. Holly Sells 5,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BSRR stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

