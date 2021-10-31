ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 893,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ITT opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 127.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. ITT has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $166,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

