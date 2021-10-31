iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

