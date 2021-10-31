iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWM)

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,053 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,112% compared to the average volume of 25 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWM opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.