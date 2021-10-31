iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $216,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

