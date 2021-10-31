iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $79,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.