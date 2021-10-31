iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the September 30th total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.13 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter.

