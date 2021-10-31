iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEWG opened at $32.97 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 175.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.90% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

