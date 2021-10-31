iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

