iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter.

USIG stock remained flat at $$60.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 958,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,284. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

