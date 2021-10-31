iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 161,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 916,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 197,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

