ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $61,950,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.