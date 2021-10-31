IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. IRadimed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

